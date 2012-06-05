TOKYO, June 5 Japanese government bonds fell on
Tuesday as investors positioned for the session's auction of
10-year notes, which is expected to meet decent demand even with
benchmark yields not far above 9-year lows.
* Japan's finance ministry is offering 2.3 trillion yen of
10-year notes. It will also auction 700 billion of 30-year bonds
on Thursday.
* "Yesterday, there was some selling by hedge funds ahead of
today's auction, but if banks are decent buyers today, then the
auction should go smoothly and reassure the market about supply
and demand conditions even with these yield levels," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.
* The 10-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis
points to 0.830 percent, after dropping to 0.790 percent in the
previous session, its lowest level since July 2003.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract was down 0.16
point at 143.63. On Monday, it rose as high as 144.06, the
highest level for the front-month contract since October 2010.
* The current backdrop of global uncertainly should underpin
demand, with finance chiefs of the Group of Seven leading
industrialised powers slated to hold an emergency conference
call later on Tuesday to address the euro zone's deepening debt
crisis.
* Last month's 10-year auction met solid demand, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 3.74, up from 2.73 at the previous
auction. The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices
was 0.01, steady from the past four 10-year sales.
Some strategists expect the tail to widen at the latest
sale, in light of supply/demand fears and the fact that JGBs
have cheapened more than U.S. Treasuries.
"Provided overseas yields do not turn up, the upside in JGB
yields should naturally be limited. In this sense, tailing could
actually offer an opportunity for dip-buyers," strategists at
Barclays wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday.
* The yield curve steepened slightly on Tuesday, with the
20-year JGB yield adding 2 basis points to 1.655
percent.
* The spread between 10-year and 20-year yields widened to
82.5 basis points, its highest level since April 2011 on a
last-traded basis.
($1 = 78.320 yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)