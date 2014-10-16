BRIEF-Editas medicine announces proposed offering of common stock
* Editas Medicine, Inc., announces proposed offering of common stock
TOKYO Oct 16 The benchmark 10-year Japanese Government Bond yield fell to 1 1/2-year low of 0.475 percent on Thursday after disappointing U.S. economic data aggravated widening worries about a global slowdown.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Editas Medicine, Inc., announces proposed offering of common stock
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 14 march 2017
* Electrovaya announces proposed private placement of convertible debentures