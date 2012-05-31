* 5-yr yield drops to 19-month low
* 10-yr futures hit highest since Oct 2010
* 20-yr swap rate indicated at lowest since Sept 2004
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, May 31 The yield on benchmark 10-year
Japanese government bonds slid to a nine-year low on Thursday,
as Spain's surging borrowing costs sent investors scurrying to
the safety of fixed-income assets of relatively strong
economies.
A caution by Spain's central banker that Madrid will miss
deficit targets for this year pushed Spanish 10-year yields
above 6.7 percent on Wednesday, nearing the 7
percent level viewed as unsustainable.
Yields on all German bond maturities hit record lows and
benchmark U.S. Treasury yields wallowed at their lowest level in
at least 60 years.
"Everyone is focusing on what's happening in Europe and the
spillover effects in the United States," said Neale Vincent, a
strategist at Nomura Securities in Tokyo.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield shed 2 basis
points to 0.820 percent, after earlier dropping to 0.810
percent, its lowest level since July 2003.
The 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.18
point at 143.61 after rising as high as 143.82, the highest
level for the front-month contract since October 2010.
The European Commission said it was ready to offer Spain an
extra year to reduce its budget deficit and direct aid to
recapitalise its weak banks from the euro zone's rescue fund.
But it is member states who decide whether to adopt those
proposals and Germany has so far opposed any collective banking
resolution.
"If the Europeans continue to be quite slow about dealing
with their problems, then you'll continue to get this nice
bull-flattening, but in the event that you get a big policy
response, then you're going to lose money in the correction. It
makes it difficult to trade outright," Vincent said.
The five-year JGB yield dropped 1.5 basis
point to a 19-month low of 0.200 percent.
RALLY IN BONDS SEEN OVERDONE
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
slipped to 1.595 percent in early Asian trading,
from 1.619 percent in late U.S. trade.
"This rally appears overdone, both in JGBs and Treasuries,
but with so many uncertainties in Europe, it's difficult to sell
bonds. Foreign investors who sold JGBs on Friday are buying them
back, and pension funds appear to be buying as well," said a
fund manager at a Japanese trust bank in Tokyo.
Investors such as pension funds often buy longer-term assets
at the end of a month to extend the duration of their
portfolios.
"There is nothing to do but buy flatteners," the fund
manager added, referring to bets that the yield curve will
continue to flatten as longer maturities outperform as they did
on Thursday.
The superlong tenor benefited from strong receiving in the
interest rate swap market as banks hedged structured currency
products, market players said. The dollar fell as low as 78.71
yen, its lowest in 3-1/2 months.
The 20-year swap rate was indicated at an
intraday low of 1.4238, its lowest since September 2004.
The yield on the 20-year bond fell 2.5 basis
points to 1.615 percent, while the 30-year bond yield
also fell 2.5 basis points to 1.770 percent.
JGB auctions in the coming weeks will help gauge if
investors will be willing to keep snapping up bonds at their
current low yield levels.
The finance ministry will offer 10- and 30-year JGBs next
week, followed by 5- and 20-year bonds the week after that.
($1 = 78.905 yen)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)