* 10-yr yield hits 9-year low; 5-yr yield hits lowest since
Oct '03
* Large volume of call options on 10-yr futures with 144.50
strikes
* Superlong maturities lag shorter tenors
TOKYO, June 1 Japanese government bonds extended
gains, pushing benchmark yields to a 9-year low on Friday, on
continuing unease about Europe's debt crisis and rekindled fears
of a Chinese slowdown.
Spain's borrowing costs have surged this week on worries it
may need to issue more debt to recapitalise its banks, prompting
investors to seek to the safety of fixed income assets,
including JGBs.
Stocks tumbled after China's official purchasing managers'
index piqued worries about its economy. The index fell more than
expected in May to the weakest reading this year.
"JGB futures buying accelerated as stocks dropped, and this
carried over into cash bonds in the afternoon," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a Tokyo asset management firm.
The 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.21
point at 143.82 after rising as high as 143.90, the highest
level for the front-month contract since October 2010.
In the exchange-listed options market, a relatively large
volume of call options traded with strikes at 144.50, as
investors bet on or hedged against a further rise in futures.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5
basis points to 0.810 percent, after dropping to 0.805 percent,
its lowest level since July 2003.
The five-year JGB yield dropped half a basis
point to 0.200 percent, after earlier falling to 0.195 percent,
its lowest level since June 2003.
Underpinning demand for bonds, Japan's Nikkei stock average
shed 1.2 percent, rounding out its ninth straight week
of losses for its longest losing streak in two decades.
AUCTIONS IN FOCUS NEXT WEEK
The superlong sector was left out of the gains after
benefiting in the previous session from month-end buying by
pension funds and other investors seeking to extend the duration
of their portfolios.
The 30-year bond yield was flat at 1.775
percent, after dropping to 1.765 earlier, while the yield on the
20-year bond was flat at 1.620 percent.
JGB auctions in the coming weeks will help gauge investor
appetite for bonds with yields hovering around historically low
levels. The finance ministry will offer 10-year notes on Tuesday
and 30-year bonds on Thursday.
"The 10-year yield is likely to rise ahead of the auction,
so a test of 0.8 percent resistance is not expected before
then," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
"But there are few incentives to sell bonds, with concerns
about Europe still in focus and supporting demand," she said.
The cost of insuring against a Spanish default hit 600 basis
points for the first time on Thursday and the country's 10-year
debt yield remained at well above 6 percent.
Gathering clouds over Spain helped push U.S. benchmark
10-year Treasury yields to a record low 1.53
percent.
($1 = 78.560 yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)