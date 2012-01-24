TOKYO Jan 24 The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond rose to 1 percent on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in almost six weeks after U.S. bond yields rose on hopes of some stability in the euro zone's debt crisis.

The rise in yields came even as Euro zone finance ministers sent back a debt restructuring offer from private Greek bondholders for further negotiations to achieve a lower average coupon on new Greek bonds. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)