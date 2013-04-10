Russian c.bank says sees room for rate cut in H1
MOSCOW, March 3 The Russian central bank said on Friday it sees room for a rate cut in the first half of 2017 as inflation slows down quicker than expected.
TOKYO, April 10 Japanese government bond futures fell sharply on Wednesday evening, prompting the Tokyo Stock Exchange to briefly halt trading while the 10-year cash bond yield rose to a four-week high.
The June futures contract fell as low as 143.45 while the 10-year cash bond yield rose 10.5 basis points on the day to 0.630 percent, its highest level since mid-March.
MOSCOW, March 3 The Russian central bank said on Friday it sees room for a rate cut in the first half of 2017 as inflation slows down quicker than expected.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
ATHENS, March 3 Greece and its international lenders have the political will to reach a compromise and conclude a crucial review of the country's bailout progress soon, French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Friday during a visit to Athens.