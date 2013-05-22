TOKYO May 22 Japanese government bond prices erased earlier gains and fell on the day on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan refrained from taking any measures to stem a rout in the bond market in the past month and a half.

The 10-year JGB futures dropped to as low as 141.60 , 0.29 point below their previous close, while the 10-year cash bond yield rose to as high as 0.900 percent , near one-year high of 0.920 percent hit a week ago.