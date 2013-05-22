TOKYO May 23 Japanese government bond prices dived on Thursday after U.S. Treasury yields surged as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted the U.S. central bank might slow its bond purchases later this year if the U.S. economy improves further.

The 10-year JGB futures fell a full point to 140.90 , hitting their lowest level since July 2011, while the 10-year cash bond yield rose to as high as 0.995 percent , its highest in over a year.