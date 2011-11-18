TOKYO Nov 18 Benchmark three-month euroyen interest rates futures fell to an eight-month low of 99.645 on Friday on concerns that funding strains in the dollar money market may prompt banks to raise yen at a higher rate.

Euroyen futures came under pressure as a fall in eurodollar rate futures <0#ED:> sparked speculation banks may rely on yen funding more as the dollar money market seizes up, although yen money market rates including the Tokyo Interbank offered rate (TIBOR) have been mostly stable thanks to massive fund injections by the Bank of Japan.

