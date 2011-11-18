TOKYO Nov 18 Benchmark three-month
euroyen interest rates futures fell to an eight-month
low of 99.645 on Friday on concerns that funding strains in the
dollar money market may prompt banks to raise yen at a higher
rate.
Euroyen futures came under pressure as a fall in eurodollar
rate futures <0#ED:> sparked speculation banks may rely on yen
funding more as the dollar money market seizes up, although yen
money market rates including the Tokyo Interbank offered rate
(TIBOR) have been mostly stable thanks to massive fund
injections by the Bank of Japan.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph
Radford)