TOKYO, June 24 The Japan Exchange Group said on Wednesday it will launch futures trading for the Mothers Index in mid-2016.

The Mothers Index tracks startup stocks on the Tokyo Stocks Exchange. Reflecting enthusiasm among individual and foreign investors for Japanese startups, the index soared to a 17-month high this month.

The index experiences high volatility and the launch of futures trading is hoped to enable investors to hedge against wide price swings.

"With the introduction of futures investors now have the option of preparing for a potential fall in the index," a spokesman for the Japan Exchange Group told reporters.

The exchange will also bring forward the starting time for index futures trading to 8:45 JST (2345 GMT) from the current 9:00 JST (0000 GMT) in mid-2016.

Other changes included the launch of options trading for the new JPX-Nikkei index 400 set up to comprise of companies deemed investor friendly. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)