TOKYO, June 23 Japan's Nikkei share average jumped more than one percent to hit a 15-year high on Tuesday on hopes that Greece will clinch a deal with its creditors to avoid defaulting on payments due at the end of month.

The Nikkei rose to as high as 20,677.58, its highest level since April 2000, edging near the peak of 20,833.21 hit in that month.

