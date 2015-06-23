BRIEF-Htg Molecular Diagnostics obtains CE mark for its HTG EdgeSeq ALKPlus Assay EU
* HTG molecular diagnostics obtains CE mark for its HTG EdgeSeq ALKPlus Assay EU. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 23 Japan's Nikkei share average jumped more than one percent to hit a 15-year high on Tuesday on hopes that Greece will clinch a deal with its creditors to avoid defaulting on payments due at the end of month.
The Nikkei rose to as high as 20,677.58, its highest level since April 2000, edging near the peak of 20,833.21 hit in that month.
* Kadmon reports upcoming milestones and fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results