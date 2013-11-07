TOKYO Nov 7 Short-selling of shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose to a more than year high of 31 percent of all shares sold on Thursday as retail investors take advantage of eased regulations, traders said.

Investors can short-sell shares whose prices have not fallen 10 percent from the previous day's close, according to relaxed rules effective Nov. 5, which analysts said can boost liquidity.

Previously, investors were banned from short-selling any stock if the price fell below the previous session's close.

Short-selling involves selling borrowed shares and buying them back at a later date. The investor profits if the sale price is higher than the purchase price.

On Thursday, 30.6 percent of all shares sold were sold short, compared with 28.1 percent on Wednesday and 29.2 percent on Tuesday, showed data from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The figure was 23.5 percent on Nov. 1 - the last trading day before the rule change - and a high of 25.5 percent registered in October.

The monthly average was no more than 25.1 percent from October 2012 to September 2013.

The increase mainly involves the shares in companies that have reported disappointing earnings recently, said a trader at a U.S. bank in Tokyo who asked not to be identified.

"(The) change encourages more short-selling, but the bottleneck is still availability of stock to borrow." (Reporting by Dominic Lau and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Christopher Cushing)