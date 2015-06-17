* Extreme bond market moves could spark Japanese equities selloff

* Bond yields have jumped above 2 sigma this month

* Stock yield premium over JGBs at lowest since Abenomics began

By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, June 17 Investors are the most bullish towards Japanese stocks in many years thanks to a recovering economy and government stimulus measures, but signals from the bond market suggest a major setback might not be far off.

If history proves a guide, Japanese government bond (JGB) yields have risen sharply enough to trigger a retreat in share prices, while stocks also look far more expensive than bonds, analysts said.

Tokyo shares have surged 16 percent so far this year to 15-year highs, and the Nikkei 225 is trading at 16.2 times earnings, near the highest since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kicked off his reflationary "Abenomics" strategy in late 2012.

But equity investors think the rally still room to run, noting that the Japanese economy was one of fastest growing developed economies in the January-March quarter.

Companies have also promised to reward shareholders more thorough dividends and share buybacks, while the Bank of Japan and public pension funds have committed to buying more stocks.

Yet, some analysts see bond market volatility as a threat to this rosy picture.

"Bond market extremes appear to trigger a major selloff in Japanese stocks," said Michiro Naito, executive director of equity derivative and quantitative strategies at JPMorgan.

Historically, rising bond yields and rising stock prices go together because high interest rates often indicate economic strength and vice versa.

However, the launch of Abenomics broke this traditional relationship as liquidity from the Bank of Japan's massive quantitative easing measures flooded both markets.

"It seems to have become a new market anomaly in the era of Abenomics and quantitative easing," JPMorgan's Naito said.

Under this "new normal," an extreme spike in bond yields has pushed equity prices sharply lower soon after.

To measure how extreme bond market moves are, Naito looks at standard deviations or sigma, one of basic instruments in statistics, of bond yield moves.

Any moves beyond two standard deviations from the average is considered rare and such moves in bond yields appeared to trigger a heavy stocks selloff, he said.

Click to view graphics: link.reuters.com/jeb94w

JGB yields spiked above the two sigma level this month, suggesting the Nikkei might fall soon.

"A rising yield should be alarming to stock investors rather than comforting. As the JGB yields continue to be volatile, we are cautious on the Japanese stocks in the near term," JPMorgan's Naito said, adding that he remained bullish in the mid-to-long term.

Shares also look expensive compared to bonds, said Kenji Abe, an equity strategist at Merrill Lynch.

He said the spread between Topix earning yield and the benchmark government bond yield was about 6 percent, the smallest risk premium stocks have since Abenomics began.

The Topix dividend yield had fallen to as low as 1.46 percent in late April and last stood at 1.63 percent, far below around 2.5 percent in late 2012.

"In the near-term, the market looks expensive and is likely to be capped. The spread could fall below 6 percent if we see a clearer sign of an end in deflation but that will likely have to wait until later this year or early next year," he said. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Nachum Kapalan & Kim Coghill)