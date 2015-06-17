* Extreme bond market moves could spark Japanese equities
selloff
* Bond yields have jumped above 2 sigma this month
* Stock yield premium over JGBs at lowest since Abenomics
began
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, June 17 Investors are the most bullish
towards Japanese stocks in many years thanks to a recovering
economy and government stimulus measures, but signals from the
bond market suggest a major setback might not be far off.
If history proves a guide, Japanese government bond (JGB)
yields have risen sharply enough to trigger a
retreat in share prices, while stocks also look far more
expensive than bonds, analysts said.
Tokyo shares have surged 16 percent so far this year to
15-year highs, and the Nikkei 225 is trading at 16.2
times earnings, near the highest since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
kicked off his reflationary "Abenomics" strategy in late 2012.
But equity investors think the rally still room to run,
noting that the Japanese economy was one of fastest growing
developed economies in the January-March quarter.
Companies have also promised to reward shareholders more
thorough dividends and share buybacks, while the Bank of Japan
and public pension funds have committed to buying more stocks.
Yet, some analysts see bond market volatility as a threat to
this rosy picture.
"Bond market extremes appear to trigger a major selloff in
Japanese stocks," said Michiro Naito, executive director of
equity derivative and quantitative strategies at JPMorgan.
Historically, rising bond yields and rising stock prices go
together because high interest rates often indicate economic
strength and vice versa.
However, the launch of Abenomics broke this traditional
relationship as liquidity from the Bank of Japan's massive
quantitative easing measures flooded both markets.
"It seems to have become a new market anomaly in the era of
Abenomics and quantitative easing," JPMorgan's Naito said.
Under this "new normal," an extreme spike in bond yields has
pushed equity prices sharply lower soon after.
To measure how extreme bond market moves are, Naito looks at
standard deviations or sigma, one of basic instruments in
statistics, of bond yield moves.
Any moves beyond two standard deviations from the average is
considered rare and such moves in bond yields appeared to
trigger a heavy stocks selloff, he said.
Click to view graphics: link.reuters.com/jeb94w
JGB yields spiked above the two sigma level this month,
suggesting the Nikkei might fall soon.
"A rising yield should be alarming to stock investors rather
than comforting. As the JGB yields continue to be volatile, we
are cautious on the Japanese stocks in the near term,"
JPMorgan's Naito said, adding that he remained bullish in the
mid-to-long term.
Shares also look expensive compared to bonds, said Kenji
Abe, an equity strategist at Merrill Lynch.
He said the spread between Topix earning yield and the
benchmark government bond yield was about 6 percent, the
smallest risk premium stocks have since Abenomics began.
The Topix dividend yield had fallen to as low as 1.46
percent in late April and last stood at 1.63 percent, far below
around 2.5 percent in late 2012.
"In the near-term, the market looks expensive and is likely
to be capped. The spread could fall below 6 percent if we see a
clearer sign of an end in deflation but that will likely have to
wait until later this year or early next year," he said.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Nachum
Kapalan & Kim Coghill)