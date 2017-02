TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a four-month high on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy by expanding the size of its fund for asset buying and market operations backed by collateral by 10 trillion yen ($127.21 billion) to 80 trillion yen.

The Nikkei climbed 1.3 percent to 9,239.56 after trading at around 9,169 before the announcement. ($1 = 78.6100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)