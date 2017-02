TOKYO Oct 30 Japan's Nikkei share average reversed earlier gains to trade lower on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy by increasing the size of its asset buying programme by 11 trillion yen ($137.8 billion), largely as expected.

The Nikkei was down 0.7 percent at 8,867.93 after trading 0.4 percent higher on the day before the BOJ announcement.

The broader Topix fell 0.7 percent to 735.07. ($1 = 79.8150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau and Sophie Knight; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)