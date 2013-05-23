PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO May 23 The Nikkei share average plunged 7.3 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day percentage drop in two years after weak Chinese factory data rattled investors, prompting them to take profits from a recent rally buoyed by massive Bank of Japan stimulus measures.
The Nikkei ended 1,143.28 points lower at 14,483.98, a two-week low. It was the 11th-largest point drop on record.
The Osaka Securities Exchange briefly suspending trade in Nikkei futures in the afternoon due to steep declines.
Trading was volatile. The benchmark had climbed to a 5-1/2-year high earlier in the session.
The broader Topix index sank 6.9 percent to 1,188.34, with a record high 7.66 billion shares changing hands.
As stocks dropped sharply, investors sought safety in government bonds, with the 10-year Japanese government bond yield down 6 basis points at 0.825 percent.
The 10-year yield hit 1.00 percent in the morning session, its highest since early April last year.
March 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Shift towards mass market still key focus (Adds milestone, Galaxy, other details)
* Cwc energy services corp. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 operational and financial results