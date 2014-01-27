TOKYO Jan 27 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
2.6 percent in early trade on Monday, hitting a more than
two-month low, as a sell-off in emerging market assets prompted
investors to cut their risk exposure.
The Nikkei was down 401.31 points at 14,990.25,
breaking below its 75-day moving average of 15,120.13 and adding
to last week's 2.2 percent decline.
The benchmark Nikkei rallied 57 percent in 2013, its best
annual rise since 1972, driven by Japan's massive fiscal and
monetary stimulus.
Emerging market assets were hit by worries about slowing
growth in China as well as political problems in Turkey,
Argentina and Ukraine.