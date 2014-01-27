TOKYO Jan 27 Japan's Nikkei share average fell 2.6 percent in early trade on Monday, hitting a more than two-month low, as a sell-off in emerging market assets prompted investors to cut their risk exposure.

The Nikkei was down 401.31 points at 14,990.25, breaking below its 75-day moving average of 15,120.13 and adding to last week's 2.2 percent decline.

The benchmark Nikkei rallied 57 percent in 2013, its best annual rise since 1972, driven by Japan's massive fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Emerging market assets were hit by worries about slowing growth in China as well as political problems in Turkey, Argentina and Ukraine.