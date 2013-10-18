TOKYO, Oct 18 Weekly net trading in shares on
the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's
main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure
indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Oct 11 -5,924,240 -250,241,260 244,317,020
Oct 4 -38,516,694 -171,115,134 132,598,440
Sep 27 11,495,332 -19,304,602 30,799,934
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Oct 11 170,158,041 -155,216,902 236,466,111 -7,090,230
Oct 4 -45,865,014 170,297,063 -1,501,290 9,667,681
Sep 27 -117,774,526 -88,290,446 246,440,048 -9,575,142
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reporting by Edmund Klamann)