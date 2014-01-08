TOKYO, Jan 8 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Dec 27 32,872,015 150,040,823 -117,168,808 Dec 20 61,919,612 200,175,918 -138,256,306 Dec 13 48,759,206 -596,057,009 644,816,215 Dec 6 -24,326,032 -126,278,009 101,951,977 Nov 29 12,493,762 251,336,592 -238,842,830 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Dec 27 23,849,418 -535,504,880 440,679,592 -46,192,938 Dec 20 32,716,297 -1,015,530,556 879,879,197 -35,321,244 Dec 13 241,094,447 -294,132,981 711,564,938 -13,710,189 Dec 6 -21,531,819 48,770,009 68,408,896 6,304,891 Nov 29 -175,603,610 -305,848,292 265,309,061 -22,699,989 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange