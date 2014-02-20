BRIEF-Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry to acquire 51 pct stake in Raynew for 124.9 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in Raynew, at 124.9 million yuan
TOKYO, Feb 20 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Feb 14 -16,890,850 11,585,825 -28,476,675 Feb 7 -63,521,106 -357,495,544 293,974,438 Jan 31 -32,525,570 -113,552,622 81,027,052 Jan 24 -35,861,176 -165,405,364 129,544,188 Jan 17 -8,548,979 -60,006,842 51,457,863 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Feb 14 104,131,637 35,706,493 -166,296,364 -2,018,441 Feb 7 131,453,370 134,429,682 19,280,856 8,810,530 Jan 31 165,676,776 597,431,389 -718,514,633 36,433,520 Jan 24 -35,652,341 380,649,646 -229,364,634 13,911,517 Jan 17 -18,732,568 112,277,008 -41,206,500 -880,077 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)
SEOUL, March 15 South Korea's foreign exchange deposits in February rose for a second month to their highest level in two and a half years, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs banker James Donovan as deputy Treasury secretary, the White House said on Tuesday, adding another alumnus of the Wall Street investment bank to his administration.