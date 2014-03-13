Platinum Equity raises new $6.5 bln global buyout fund
March 13 Platinum Equity LLC said on Monday it had finished raising a new $6.5 billion global buyout fund, its largest ever, underscoring healthy investor demand for private equity investments.
TOKYO, Mar 13 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Mar 7 2,133,961 79,467,468 -77,333,507 Feb 28 -10,070,028 -55,211,776 45,141,748 Feb 21 595,184 237,202,094 -236,606,910 Feb 14 -16,890,850 11,585,825 -28,476,675 Feb 7 -63,521,106 -357,495,544 293,974,438 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Mar 7 56,978,336 -466,889,048 355,388,740 -22,811,535 Feb 28 3,658,276 29,996,837 15,838,781 -4,352,146 Feb 21 42,331,684 -303,783,625 45,588,045 -20,743,014 Feb 14 104,131,637 35,706,493 -166,296,364 -2,018,441 Feb 7 131,453,370 134,429,682 19,280,856 8,810,530 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)
March 13 Platinum Equity LLC said on Monday it had finished raising a new $6.5 billion global buyout fund, its largest ever, underscoring healthy investor demand for private equity investments.
NEW YORK, March 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co has sent some wealth management customers letters this month notifying them that they will be moved to the firm's self-directed platform soon ahead of a pending Labor Department retirement regulation, the bank said on Monday.
* Befimmo crystallises value by granting a 99-year leasehold on Brederode complex