TOKYO, March 20 Weekly net trading in shares on the first
section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in
thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Mar 14 -21,035,046 549,188,127 -570,223,173
Mar 7 2,133,961 79,467,468 -77,333,507
Feb 28 -10,070,028 -55,211,776 45,141,748
Feb 21 595,184 237,202,094 -236,606,910
Feb 14 -16,890,850 11,585,825 -28,476,675
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Mar 14 -134,644,345 520,971,063 -978,446,756 21,896,865
Mar 7 -96,298,594 -313,612,118 355,388,740 -22,811,535
Feb 28 3,658,276 29,996,837 15,838,781 -4,352,146
Feb 21 42,331,684 -303,783,625 45,588,045 -20,743,014
Feb 14 104,131,637 35,706,493 -166,296,364 -2,018,441
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)