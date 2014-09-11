TOKYO, Sept 11 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Sep 5 7,110,166 66,401,671 -59,291,505
Aug 29 -6,006,744 44,315,445 -50,322,189
Aug 22 -7,407,732 153,057,742 -160,465,474
Aug 15 16,738,076 113,534,092 -96,796,016
Aug 8 26,561,497 -193,555,758 220,117,255
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Sep 5 -76,854,483 -188,071,337 216,351,131 -10,716,816
Aug 29 33,287,004 -10,715,339 -66,236,718 -6,657,136
Aug 22 -44,660,117 -252,302,016 155,168,691 -18,672,132
Aug 15 118,824,321 -180,662,450 -24,398,196 -10,559,691
Aug 8 200,943,980 443,086,063 -450,796,436 26,883,648
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)