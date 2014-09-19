IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
TOKYO, Sep 19 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Sep 12 -17,370,184 339,828,758 -357,198,942 Sep 5 7,110,166 66,401,671 -59,291,505 Aug 29 -6,006,744 44,315,445 -50,322,189 Aug 22 -7,407,732 153,057,742 -160,465,474 Aug 15 16,738,076 113,534,092 -96,796,016 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Sep 12 -124,502,655 -253,478,190 39,989,415 -19,207,512 Sep 5 -76,854,483 -188,071,337 216,351,131 -10,716,816 Aug 29 33,287,004 -10,715,339 -66,236,718 -6,657,136 Aug 22 -44,660,117 -252,302,016 155,168,691 -18,672,132 Aug 15 118,824,321 -180,662,450 -24,398,196 -10,559,691 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.
DUBAI, March 18, Bahraini Islamic investment bank GFH Financial said on Saturday it had appointed a new chairman and would focus on acquiring financial institutions, infrastructure investments and other strategic assets.