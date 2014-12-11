BRIEF-Brian Grossman reports 5 pct passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Dec 11 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Dec 5 51,852,717 -286,150,901 338,003,618 Nov 28 5,038,388 29,913,146 -24,874,758 Nov 21 1,851,032 -116,518,595 118,369,627 Nov 14 22,025,847 370,370,644 -348,344,797 Nov 7 17,173,302 691,786,907 -674,613,605 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Dec 5 289,226,408 -308,877,878 387,345,534 -29,690,446 Nov 28 298,910,967 -185,322,743 -118,882,149 -19,580,833 Nov 21 149,999,085 -149,740,398 140,302,789 -22,191,849 Nov 14 -99,819,350 -665,350,228 474,299,990 -57,475,209 Nov 7 -387,659,926 -988,139,275 764,889,920 -63,704,324 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)
March 16 Hedge fund ValueAct Holdings LP raised its stake to 5.2 percent in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, calling Valeant's shares "undervalued" and saying it intends to continue to discuss with the company to "enhance shareholder value".
* Analysts expect consumption to keep growing in coming years