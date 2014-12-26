BRIEF-Bank of Palestine board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10.44 percent and stock dividend of 2.56 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mRj6ve) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Dec 26 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Dec 19 4,348,852 -151,564,291 155,913,143 Dec 12 85,453,405 -734,928,953 820,382,358 Dec 5 51,852,717 -286,150,901 338,003,618 Nov 28 5,038,388 29,913,146 -24,874,758 Nov 21 1,851,032 -116,518,595 118,369,627 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Dec 19 389,725,486 107,073,967 -354,532,669 13,646,359 Dec 12 359,213,070 271,487,155 177,719,912 11,962,221 Dec 5 289,226,408 -308,877,878 387,345,534 -29,690,446 Nov 28 298,910,967 -185,322,743 -118,882,149 -19,580,833 Nov 21 149,999,085 -149,740,398 140,302,789 -22,191,849 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)
* Investors House CF 1 signs financing agreement with Invesdor Oy
ZURICH, March 13 Private bank and asset manager LGT, owned and managed by Liechtenstein's royal family, on Monday reported a 9 percent rise in 2016 net profit to 230 million Swiss francs ($228.4 million).