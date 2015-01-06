TOKYO, Jan 6 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Dec 26 9,107,075 236,161,250 -227,054,175 Dec 19 4,348,852 -151,564,291 155,913,143 Dec 12 85,453,405 -734,928,953 820,382,358 Dec 5 51,852,717 -286,150,901 338,003,618 Nov 28 5,038,388 29,913,146 -24,874,758 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Dec 26 51,561,366 -290,825,680 30,549,490 -18,339,351 Dec 19 389,725,486 107,073,967 -354,532,669 13,646,359 Dec 12 359,213,070 271,487,155 177,719,912 11,962,221 Dec 5 289,226,408 -308,877,878 387,345,534 -29,690,446 Nov 28 298,910,967 -185,322,743 -118,882,149 -19,580,833 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)