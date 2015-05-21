BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
TOKYO, May 21 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage May 15 26,313,505 148,646,968 -122,333,463 May 8 -3,525,864 -48,796,626 45,270,762 May 1 3,018,236 33,719,403 -30,701,167 Apr 24 7,840,018 175,349,939 -167,509,921 Apr 17 8,572,057 138,823,421 -130,251,364 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos May 15 -19,817,139 -172,601,547 90,889,726 -20,804,503 May 8 29,782,001 -34,654,029 53,197,436 -3,054,646 May 1 -52,124,808 71,245,266 -52,063,217 2,241,592 Apr 24 -229,987,999 -590,736,317 689,524,200 -36,309,805 Apr 17 -74,395,345 -340,839,496 301,357,064 -16,373,587 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook