BRIEF-Suning Universal to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
TOKYO, Jun 4 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange .TOPX, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage May 29 35,161,889 85,531,711 -50,369,822 May 22 25,475,870 282,712,268 -257,236,398 May 15 26,313,505 148,646,968 -122,333,463 May 8 -3,525,864 -48,796,626 45,270,762 May 1 3,018,236 33,719,403 -30,701,167 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos May 29 54,333,123 -464,333,176 396,418,633 -36,788,402 May 22 -54,841,378 -584,957,588 426,037,526 -43,474,958 May 15 -19,817,139 -172,601,547 90,889,726 -20,804,503 May 8 29,782,001 -34,654,029 53,197,436 -3,054,646 May 1 -52,124,808 71,245,266 -52,063,217 2,241,592 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 30 Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has offered to testify before congressional committees probing potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia but wants protection against "unfair prosecution," his lawyer said on Thursday.