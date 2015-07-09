Saudi Aramco selects Samba Capital as local IPO adviser -sources
DUBAI, March 23 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected Samba Capital as one of two banks to work as an adviser for its share sale in Riyadh, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
TOKYO, Jul 9 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jul 3 -20,436,285 -172,543,358 152,107,073 Jun 26 27,290,087 267,785,114 -240,495,027 Jun 19 -19,379,740 -3,661,448 -15,718,292 Jun 12 -6,728,628 -243,805,226 237,076,598 Jun 5 -8,020,767 -157,933,317 149,912,550 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jul 3 337,185,180 57,451,198 -239,390,663 -3,138,642 Jun 26 3,822,477 -364,528,826 140,384,517 -20,173,195 Jun 19 20,762,975 144,456,827 -191,069,144 10,131,050 Jun 12 187,511,025 202,708,475 -166,604,452 13,461,550 Jun 5 18,933,952 90,862,240 38,809,042 1,307,316 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)
DUBAI, March 23 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected Samba Capital as one of two banks to work as an adviser for its share sale in Riyadh, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
* VW finance arm eyes bond market return before end-June (Adds CFO comment, detail on bond market return and background)