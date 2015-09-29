TOKYO, Sept 29 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Sep 18 -11,202,076 59,119,439 -70,321,515
Sep 11 4,996,504 801,122,242 -796,125,738
Sep 4 -20,448,280 -320,300,816 299,852,536
Aug 28 -30,026,338 -436,402,337 406,375,999
Aug 21 -2,465,606 -142,314,557 139,848,951
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Sep 18 609,972,060 93,134,350 -784,682,412 11,254,487
Sep 11 370,144,554 -114,558,358-1,044,353,123 -7,358,811
Sep 4 416,552,528 332,675,988 -472,851,991 23,476,011
Aug 28 642,112,860 458,995,225 -726,413,211 31,681,125
Aug 21 184,913,934 322,972,353 -389,647,670 21,610,334
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)