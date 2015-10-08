TOKYO, Oct 8 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Oct 2 -900,531 -183,003,289 182,102,758 Sep 25 -13,158,298 -198,975,765 185,817,467 Sep 18 -11,202,076 59,119,439 -70,321,515 Sep 11 4,996,504 801,122,242 -796,125,738 Sep 4 -20,448,280 -320,300,816 299,852,536 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Oct 2 423,353,491 -38,487,116 -198,523,681 -4,239,936 Sep 25 93,010,378 156,330,193 -73,892,159 10,369,055 Sep 18 609,972,060 93,134,350 -784,682,412 11,254,487 Sep 11 370,144,554 -114,558,358-1,044,353,123 -7,358,811 Sep 4 416,552,528 332,675,988 -472,851,991 23,476,011 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)