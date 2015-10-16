Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
TOKYO, Oct 16 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Oct 9 9,170,304 -22,621,974 31,792,278 Oct 2 -900,531 -183,003,289 182,102,758 Sep 25 -13,158,298 -198,975,765 185,817,467 Sep 18 -11,202,076 59,119,439 -70,321,515 Sep 11 4,996,504 801,122,242 -796,125,738 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Oct 9 178,013,542 -331,674,613 208,093,488 -22,640,139 Oct 2 423,353,491 -38,487,116 -198,523,681 -4,239,936 Sep 25 93,010,378 156,330,193 -73,892,159 10,369,055 Sep 18 609,972,060 93,134,350 -784,682,412 11,254,487 Sep 11 370,144,554 -114,558,358-1,044,353,123 -7,358,811 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
BOAO, China, March 25 An advisor to China's central bank said on Saturday that he believed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would want a smooth transition to holding less foreign exchange reserves.