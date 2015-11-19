TOKYO, Nov 19 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Nov 13 9,186,342 312,831,299 -303,644,957
Nov 6 -2,597,121 192,844,826 -195,441,947
Oct 30 11,762,509 185,376,422 -173,613,913
Oct 23 13,931,355 81,135,747 -67,204,392
Oct 16 3,893,997 24,649,458 -20,755,461
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Nov 13 -259,959,941 -325,054,502 296,404,820 -15,035,334
Nov 6 -195,914,407 -134,316,544 130,270,080 4,518,924
Oct 30 -134,252,654 -122,291,558 86,141,290 -3,210,991
Oct 23 155,723,582 -394,071,947 195,627,785 -24,483,812
Oct 16 74,975,461 -61,109,662 -27,731,811 -6,889,449
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)