UPDATE 1-German firms see Brexit harming business - survey
* Protecting single market trumps ties with UK - VDMA (Adds details of DIHK survey, VDMA and KfW comments)
Dec 10 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Dec 4 1,392,745 -314,106,212 315,498,957 Nov 27 7,922,237 -14,025,155 21,947,392 Nov 20 21,607,895 326,153,325 -304,545,430 Nov 13 9,186,342 312,831,299 -303,644,957 Nov 6 -2,597,121 192,844,826 -195,441,947 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Dec 4 179,601,680 50,951,477 79,363,251 5,582,549 Nov 27 48,144,023 -11,526,434 -15,122,806 452,609 Nov 20 -102,961,685 -418,589,890 234,085,590 -17,079,445 Nov 13 -259,959,941 -325,054,502 296,404,820 -15,035,334 Nov 6 -195,914,407 -134,316,544 130,270,080 4,518,924 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Protecting single market trumps ties with UK - VDMA (Adds details of DIHK survey, VDMA and KfW comments)
OSLO, March 28 Norway's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) proposed regulations on Tuesday to limit the amount of credit card debt and other high-interest loans that banks can grant to individuals, the regulator said in a statement.