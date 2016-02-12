TOKYO, Feb 12 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Feb 5 648,502 304,720,875 -304,072,373
Jan 29 4,630,611 21,736,482 -17,105,871
Jan 22 7,747,167 -118,723,287 126,470,454
Jan 15 -9,807,071 -292,890,110 283,083,039
Jan 8 -26,663,404 -374,132,958 347,469,554
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Feb 5 95,440,184 187,517,045 -598,964,856 11,935,254
Jan 29 257,210,537 -67,858,012 -199,942,002 -6,516,394
Jan 22 270,299,427 41,544,639 -196,061,261 10,687,649
Jan 15 215,145,921 245,162,761 -194,186,735 16,961,092
Jan 8 176,242,302 572,998,312 -436,091,386 34,320,326
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
