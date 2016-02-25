BRIEF-Guotai Junan Securities to set up 42 sales offices
* Says it received approval to set up 42 new sales offices in China
TOKYO, Feb 25 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Feb 19 13,142,128 -278,998,355 292,140,483 Feb 12 -18,584,154 249,187,032 -267,771,186 Feb 5 648,502 304,720,875 -304,072,373 Jan 29 4,630,611 21,736,482 -17,105,871 Jan 22 7,747,167 -118,723,287 126,470,454 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Feb 19 686,119,876 11,192,491 -408,392,947 3,221,063 Feb 12 94,076,178 191,127,722 -572,132,460 19,157,374 Feb 5 95,440,184 187,517,045 -598,964,856 11,935,254 Jan 29 257,210,537 -67,858,012 -199,942,002 -6,516,394 Jan 22 270,299,427 41,544,639 -196,061,261 10,687,649 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
* Says it received approval to set up 42 new sales offices in China
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2 per share to shareholders for 2016