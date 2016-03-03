TOKYO, March 3 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Feb 26 91,155 -125,129,968 125,221,123 Feb 19 13,142,128 -278,998,355 292,140,483 Feb 12 -18,584,154 249,187,032 -267,771,186 Feb 5 648,502 304,720,875 -304,072,373 Jan 29 4,630,611 21,736,482 -17,105,871 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Feb 26 575,617,329 -38,538,796 -407,244,579 -4,612,831 Feb 19 686,119,876 11,192,491 -408,392,947 3,221,063 Feb 12 94,076,178 191,127,722 -572,132,460 19,157,374 Feb 5 95,440,184 187,517,045 -598,964,856 11,935,254 Jan 29 257,210,537 -67,858,012 -199,942,002 -6,516,394 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)