BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
TOKYO, April 28 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Apr 22 34,922,929 106,896,411 -71,973,482 Apr 15 10,962,814 -164,969,681 175,932,495 Apr 8 5,853,294 -266,095,269 271,948,563 Apr 1 -7,662,086 -46,643,139 38,981,053 Mar 25 -8,364,297 39,907,112 -48,271,409 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Apr 22 -105,620,206 -468,454,701 528,491,595 -26,390,170 Apr 15 154,663,246 -348,656,725 389,161,485 -19,235,511 Apr 8 230,997,776 23,775,359 14,543,429 2,631,999 Apr 1 -71,945,170 116,706,253 -10,939,581 5,159,551 Mar 25 175,611,190 -15,982,176 -206,949,242 -951,181 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.