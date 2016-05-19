TOKYO, May 19 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
May 13 -9,147,847 -186,500,560 177,352,713
May 6 -19,696,096 -88,383,799 68,687,703
Apr 28 6,209,112 10,168,019 -3,958,907
Apr 22 34,922,929 106,896,411 -71,973,482
Apr 15 10,962,814 -164,969,681 175,932,495
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
May 13 135,671,359 -10,504,072 57,140,196 -4,954,770
May 6 107,003,265 257,833,593 -310,003,782 13,854,627
Apr 28 -17,031,036 86,181,645 -80,094,185 6,984,669
Apr 22 -105,620,206 -468,454,701 528,491,595 -26,390,170
Apr 15 154,663,246 -348,656,725 389,161,485 -19,235,511
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)