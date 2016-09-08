TOKYO, Sept 8 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Sep 2 8,103,395 270,056,084 -261,952,689
Aug 26 4,008,376 -292,176,146 296,184,522
Aug 19 764,134 -62,515,572 63,279,706
Aug 12 4,839,275 38,546,367 -33,707,092
Aug 5 -15,440,832 -40,738,228 25,297,396
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Sep 2 129,740,271 -313,546,759 -65,638,823 -12,507,378
Aug 26 98,823,505 18,509,759 177,048,480 1,802,778
Aug 19 140,511,966 74,224,920 -154,532,791 3,075,611
Aug 12 140,604,797 -203,382,030 39,182,710 -10,112,569
Aug 5 258,033,138 213,495,156 -450,825,270 4,594,372
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)