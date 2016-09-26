Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
TOKYO, Sept 26 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Sep 16 724,742 268,299,993 -267,575,251 Sep 9 360,780 465,293,776 -464,932,996 Sep 2 8,103,395 270,056,084 -261,952,689 Aug 26 4,008,376 -292,176,146 296,184,522 Aug 19 764,134 -62,515,572 63,279,706 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Sep 16 28,693,905 165,620,985 -472,248,725 10,358,584 Sep 9 -31,931,695 -88,622,883 -345,413,262 1,034,844 Sep 2 129,740,271 -313,546,759 -65,638,823 -12,507,378 Aug 26 98,823,505 18,509,759 177,048,480 1,802,778 Aug 19 140,511,966 74,224,920 -154,532,791 3,075,611 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)