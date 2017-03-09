TOKYO, March 9 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Mar 3 13,404,724 257,176,176 -243,771,452
Feb 24 3,556,147 120,730,440 -117,174,293
Feb 17 -4,314,959 154,542,581 -158,857,540
Feb 10 8,666,115 103,413,425 -94,747,310
Feb 3 -9,804,955 110,550,453 -120,355,408
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Mar 3 -73,156,251 -87,282,354 -79,743,382 -3,589,465
Feb 24 2,187,117 -45,013,737 -73,091,032 -1,256,641
Feb 17 -89,694,517 25,375,253 -91,491,442 -3,046,834
Feb 10 -50,574,130 -174,491,517 141,603,400 -11,285,063
Feb 3 -83,827,155 197,537,541 -241,670,328 7,604,534
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)