BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
TOKYO, March 24 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Mar 17 -8,305,870 407,036,510 -415,342,380 Mar 10 15,514,825 308,894,625 -293,379,800 Mar 3 13,404,724 257,176,176 -243,771,452 Feb 24 3,556,147 120,730,440 -117,174,293 Feb 17 -4,314,959 154,542,581 -158,857,540 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Mar 17 -142,810,075 108,871,965 -387,964,019 6,559,749 Mar 10 -79,117,375 -108,377,743 -93,732,725 -12,151,957 Mar 3 -73,156,251 -87,282,354 -79,743,382 -3,589,465 Feb 24 2,187,117 -45,013,737 -73,091,032 -1,256,641 Feb 17 -89,694,517 25,375,253 -91,491,442 -3,046,834 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank reduced on Friday its forecast for 2017 economic growth to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent seen in March, as the country sees falling investment with infrastructure projects frozen due in part to the Odebrecht corruption scandal.