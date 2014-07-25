TOKYO, July 25 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Jul 18 -12,582,793 16,681,105 -29,263,898
Jul 11 -11,235,584 -134,084,369 122,848,785
Jul 4 10,552,438 -9,300,509 19,852,947
Jun 27 -38,493,835 165,566,713 -204,060,548
Jun 20180,863 83,413,152 -83,232,289
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Jul 18 4,690,772 -127,859,617 100,935,582 -7,030,635
Jul 11 91,248,364 166,502,251 -144,060,476 9,158,646
Jul 4 86,456,491 -332,188,681 287,014,321 -21,429,184
Jun 27 -108,892,808 -31,008,232 -64,908,852 749,344
Jun 20 29,767,453 -357,386,046 261,965,366 -17,579,062
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)