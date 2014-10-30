TOKYO, Oct 31 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Oct 24 -14,791,491 -195,611,384 180,819,893 Oct 17 913,813 -435,934,071 436,847,884 Oct 10 -5,402,484 -211,924,208 206,521,724 Oct 3 14,719,824 -210,865,594 225,585,418 Sep 26 847,993 -3,689,572 4,537,565 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Oct 24 230,453,086 -71,209,696 27,312,098 -5,735,595 Oct 17 426,188,344 402,657,977 -416,371,632 24,373,195 Oct 10 221,828,141 279,853,874 -313,762,492 18,602,201 Oct 3 50,782,848 343,649,016 -186,141,648 17,295,202 Sep 26 -94,923,310 35,659,595 63,100,812 700,468 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)