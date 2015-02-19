BRIEF-Fedha buys 15.1 mln of Vantage Development shares in tender offer
* Fedha sp. z o.o. (Fedha) has bought 15.1 mln shares in the tender bid for Vantage Development shares, the intermediary in the transaction DM PKO BP said on Thursday
TOKYO, Feb 19 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Feb 13 2,151,825 367,166,953 -365,015,128 Feb 6 20,298,060 230,695,890 -210,397,830 Jan 30 3,316,238 118,944,535 -115,628,297 Jan 23 18,081,679 43,870,127 -25,788,448 Jan 16 7,469,356 -86,097,469 93,566,825 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Feb 13 47,325,595 -398,849,457 10,479,665 -23,970,931 Feb 6 177,157,217 -136,885,418 -239,260,591 -11,409,038 Jan 30 137,564,291 -165,985,436 -77,142,491 -10,064,661 Jan 23 168,380,833 -250,975,150 74,687,081 -17,881,212 Jan 16 253,184,483 275,424,096 -447,062,190 12,020,436 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)
* Interest income earned by bank rose from 1.326 million euros ($1.42 million) in 2015 to 4.474 million euros in 2016