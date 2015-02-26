TOKYO, Feb 26 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Feb 20 57,515,174 662,733,648 -605,218,474 Feb 13 2,151,825 367,166,953 -365,015,128 Feb 6 20,298,060 230,695,890 -210,397,830 Jan 30 3,316,238 118,944,535 -115,628,297 Jan 23 18,081,679 43,870,127 -25,788,448 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Feb 20 -37,150,813 -671,018,622 146,735,686 -43,784,725 Feb 13 47,325,595 -398,849,457 10,479,665 -23,970,931 Feb 6 177,157,217 -136,885,418 -239,260,591 -11,409,038 Jan 30 137,564,291 -165,985,436 -77,142,491 -10,064,661 Jan 23 168,380,833 -250,975,150 74,687,081 -17,881,212 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)