BRIEF-UniCredit borrows 24.4 bln euros at ECB's last TLTRO auction
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
TOKYO, Apr 23 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Apr 17 8,572,057 138,823,421 -130,251,364 Apr 10 21,529,654 29,770,212 -8,240,558 Apr 3 3,319,302 113,292,499 -109,973,197 Mar 27 467,425 35,464,485 -34,997,060 Mar 20 18,612,425 70,373,415 -51,760,990 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Apr 17 -74,395,345 -340,839,496 301,357,064 -16,373,587 Apr 10 -214,075,231 -349,652,438 582,275,439 -26,788,328 Apr 3 -249,348,311 -282,736,494 437,916,708 -15,805,100 Mar 27 -57,422,145 150,813,303 -128,270,185 -118,033 Mar 20 -183,216,052 16,657,578 119,493,671 -4,696,187 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Demand for Volkswagen's first euro unsecured bond issue since the emissions cheating scandal has passed €22bn and the issuer is expected to print more than €7.5bn across four tranches, according to a lead.