BRIEF-Shanghai New Huang Pu Real Estate receives subsidy
April 7 Shanghai New Huang Pu Real Estate Co Ltd :
TOKYO, July 17 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jul 10 -16,276,403 -199,736,986 183,460,583 Jul 3 -20,436,285 -172,543,358 152,107,073 Jun 26 27,290,087 267,785,114 -240,495,027 Jun 19 -19,379,740 -3,661,448 -15,718,292 Jun 12 -6,728,628 -243,805,226 237,076,598 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jul 10 54,643,074 506,645,268 -417,910,778 40,083,019 Jul 3 337,185,180 57,451,198 -239,390,663 -3,138,642 Jun 26 3,822,477 -364,528,826 140,384,517 -20,173,195 Jun 19 20,762,975 144,456,827 -191,069,144 10,131,050 Jun 12 187,511,025 202,708,475 -166,604,452 13,461,550 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)
April 7 Shanghai New Huang Pu Real Estate Co Ltd :
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04072017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Junior Shipping Minister ML Mandavia at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in Ne
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nanjing Yangzi State-owned Investment Group Co., Ltd. (NYSI) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS Links to Nanjing Municipality: NYSI's ratings are closely credit-linked to, but not equalised with, Nanjing municipality. Fitch's view is based on full government ownership and hence oversight of NYSI, as